Who Are You? Embarrassing Moment For Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025 As Foreign Media Fails To Recognise The Actor

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's custom-made black tailored look. However, his appearance met with embarrassment when the foreign media failed to recognise the actor, who is dubbed the 'superstar' of Indian cinema and enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. These incidents are recorded on camera, which is now going viral on the internet with many trolling the foreign media for not doing their homework, and others just feeling sad for the actor who, despite earning the title of Bollywood icon, has to introduce himself to the journalists stationed at the venue.

Who are you: Hosts ask Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi

One of the clips going viral on the internet shows Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi at the red carpet interacting with the hosts who failed to recognise them. They even struggled to pronounce the name of the designer correctly, leading to an awkward moment. "And this is the designer tonight?” one of the hosts asked, looking at SRK and Sabyasachi, unaware of either man’s global stature.

However, the designer came to their rescue and gave a 'little' context. He said, " Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world, and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out.”

In another clip, SRK, after walking the carpet, can be seen introducing himself to journalists stationed at the venue, asking about his outfit. He humbly said, "I’m Shah Rukh," and explained his outfit, "My designer, Sabyasachi, he thought of it, and saw it as an expression of freedom.”

Netizens are angry at foreign media for failing to recognise Indian celebs

A user wrote, "It’s 2025. If you’re covering the Met Gala, you should know who Shah Rukh Khan is." Another wrote, "Actually, it would have been a total surprise if any anyone outside of the Indian sub continent recognized this person." A third user wrote, "I think interviewer don't even know who's she interviewing." Another requested the Indian celebs to not attend international events, "Hope SRK and other stars don’t go to these international events…”

A user wrote, “As a fan, I don't mind that random Americans don’t know SRK, but people working at these events should do basic research.”

