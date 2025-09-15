Republic World
Updated 15 September 2025 at 10:10 IST

Emmys 2025 Full Winner List: The Studio Bags 11 Awards, Adolescence Takes Home 6, Owen Cooper Scripts History

Emmys 2025 Full Winner List: The Pitt won the top awards, including The Outstanding Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in Drama Series and more.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Emmy Awards 2025 Complete Winner List
Emmy Awards 2025 Complete Winner List | Image: Republic World
Emmys 2025 Winner List: The Primetime Emmy Awards are held annually in September to celebrate and honour the excellence of American TV shows and actors. The ceremony was held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, Adolescence actor Owen Cooper scripted a history by becoming the youngest ever to lift the trophy. The Studio is ruling the winner list, followed by the hit series Adolescence. However, the hit show The Pitt won the top awards. The Studio made Emmy history with its 12th trophy, becoming the winningest comedy series ever in a season.

Complete List Of Emmys 2025 Winners

The Outstanding Drama Series - The Pitt

Best Lead Actor in Drama Series - Noah Wyle

Best Lead Actress in Drama Series - Britt Lower

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series - Tramell Tillman

Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa

Best Comedy Series – The Studio

Best Lead Actress in Comedy Series - Jean Smart

Best Lead Actor in Comedy Series - Seth Rogen

Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series - Jeff Hiller

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder

Best Limited or Anthology Series - Adolescence

Best Talk Series - The Late Show

Best Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movies - Stephen Graham

Best Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Cristin Milioti

Best Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movies - Erin Doherty

Best Supporting actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Owen Cooper

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme - The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Talk Series - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Writing For A Drama Series - Dan Gilroy

Writing For A Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio)

Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie - Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Directing For a Drama Series - Adam Randall

Directing For a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen

Directing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Philip Barantini

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award - Ted-Mary

Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series - Merritt Wever

Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series - Shawn Hatosy

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series - Bryan Cranston

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Robby Hoffman

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 09:40 IST

