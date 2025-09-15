Emmys 2025 Full Winner List: The Studio Bags 11 Awards, Adolescence Takes Home 6, Owen Cooper Scripts History

Emmys 2025 Winner List: The Primetime Emmy Awards are held annually in September to celebrate and honour the excellence of American TV shows and actors. The ceremony was held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, Adolescence actor Owen Cooper scripted a history by becoming the youngest ever to lift the trophy. The Studio is ruling the winner list, followed by the hit series Adolescence. However, the hit show The Pitt won the top awards. The Studio made Emmy history with its 12th trophy, becoming the winningest comedy series ever in a season.