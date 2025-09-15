Updated 15 September 2025 at 10:10 IST
Emmys 2025 Full Winner List: The Studio Bags 11 Awards, Adolescence Takes Home 6, Owen Cooper Scripts History
Emmys 2025 Full Winner List: The Pitt won the top awards, including The Outstanding Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in Drama Series and more.
Emmys 2025 Winner List: The Primetime Emmy Awards are held annually in September to celebrate and honour the excellence of American TV shows and actors. The ceremony was held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, Adolescence actor Owen Cooper scripted a history by becoming the youngest ever to lift the trophy. The Studio is ruling the winner list, followed by the hit series Adolescence. However, the hit show The Pitt won the top awards. The Studio made Emmy history with its 12th trophy, becoming the winningest comedy series ever in a season.
Complete List Of Emmys 2025 Winners
The Outstanding Drama Series - The Pitt
Best Lead Actor in Drama Series - Noah Wyle
Best Lead Actress in Drama Series - Britt Lower
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series - Tramell Tillman
Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa
Best Comedy Series – The Studio
Best Lead Actress in Comedy Series - Jean Smart
Best Lead Actor in Comedy Series - Seth Rogen
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series - Jeff Hiller
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder
Best Limited or Anthology Series - Adolescence
Best Talk Series - The Late Show
Best Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movies - Stephen Graham
Best Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Cristin Milioti
Best Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movies - Erin Doherty
Best Supporting actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Owen Cooper
Outstanding Reality Competition Programme - The Traitors
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Talk Series - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Writing For A Drama Series - Dan Gilroy
Writing For A Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio)
Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie - Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Directing For a Drama Series - Adam Randall
Directing For a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen
Directing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Philip Barantini
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award - Ted-Mary
Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series - Merritt Wever
Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series - Shawn Hatosy
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series - Bryan Cranston
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Robby Hoffman
