Emmys 2025 Best Look: 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega Adds Gem With Her Bold Top, Selena Gomez And Sydney Sweeney Twins With Red Carpet

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Nate Bargatze opened the night with a string of jokes, but ahead of it, the red carpet was buzzing with the actors walking down in their best outfits ever. From bold and classy to simple, the red carpet had it all. Compared to the bold looks at the MTV Video Music Awards, Emmys turned out to be a formal affair. Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in the hit show Wednesday, stood out in the crowd in a naked jewel top. Selena Gomez arrived with her better half, Benny Blanco, turning the ceremony into her date night. Others who made a statement with their outfits were a Thai rapper and singer, Lisa, Pedro Pascal, Hannah Einbinder and Scarlett Johansson.

Jenna Ortega

(Jenna Ortega at Emmys | Image: X)

The Wednesday actress walked on the red carpet in a bejewelled top, featuring oversized, myriad jewels and pearls. She paired her top with a black thigh-high slit skirt. She styled her hair in messy braids and gothic-glam makeup. She sported ashy blue eye shadow with no eyebrows. She completed her makeup with wine lip colour, adding an edgy look. The actress was styled by Enrique Melendez.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The soon-to-be married couple walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand. For the ceremony, Selena wore a red gown featuring a long train. She sported a nude makeup look and tied her hair in a sleek pony.

Lisa

(Lisa at Emmys | Image: X)

The Thai rapper and singer turned up the heat at the red carpet when she walked in a dramatic pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a trail. She accessorised her off-shoulder gown with statement jewellery and let her tresses loose. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips.

Sydney Sweeney

(Sydney Sweeney at Emmys | Image: X)

The actress twinned with the red carpet in a satin gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a trail. She accessorised with a minimalist necklace and left her tresses loose. She sported natural makeup with a nude lip shade.

Hunter Schafer

(Hunter Schafer at Emmys | Image: X)

The actress owned the red carpet in a McQueen look, a magenta maxi dress featuring a halter neck and soft folds at the bottom of the dress. She styled her hair in light waves and accessorised her look with leafy silver earrings.

Britt Lower

(Britt Lower at Emmys | Image: X)

The actress nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Severance slipped into a satin dress. The actress sported a no makeup look with tinted pink lips.

Pedro Pascal

(Pedro Pascal at Emmys | Image: X)

The Materialists actor walked the red carpet in an all-white formal ensemble paired with matching shoes. He added black sunglasses and a smile to accentuate his look.

Scarlett Johansson

(Scarlett Johansson Emmys | Image: X)

The Avenger actress kept it simple yet elegant in an off-shoulder cream bodycon dress. She sported no makeup look and back-combed her hair. She accessorised her look with silver danglers.

Halsey

(Halsey at Emmys | Image: X)