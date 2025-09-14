Updated 14 September 2025 at 22:58 IST
Prabhas' Mirai Voiceover AI-Generated? Director Karthik Gattamneni Breaks Silence
It is not uncommon for filmmakers to employ AI for voiceovers and other technical aspects in a movie. Is that the case with Teja Sajja's Mirai though?
Mirai is performing well at the box office in India. Despite facing fierce competition from the Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the superhero movie starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj has been able to do ₹45 crore biz domestically in its opening weekend. After HanuMan (2024), Teja is looking at another clean hit in his filmography with Mirai.
The movie has been praised for its VFX and other visual elements. Prabhas' special role in Mirai has also gone viral. He has given his voice for the prelude. However, many speculated that AI was used and its actually not Prabhas' voice that features in the movie. Addressing rumours, director Karthik Gattamneni told M9 News that the Baahubali star actually dubbed for Mirai and no AI was used. Karthik shared further that the reason behind Prabhas' voice sounding slightly different is because it was sped up to fit the intended screen time for the narration.
After Mirai released, an image of Prabhas as Lord Rama also circulated online, which led many to believe that he also had a role in it. The truth, however, is that Prabhas has only lent his voice for the prelude. He does not appear on screen, and the image being circulated is misleading. Prabhas played the role of Lord Rama in Adipurush (2023), directed by Om Raut. It turned out to be a big box office dud.
Earlier this year, the Salaar star also featured in a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Prabhas' next release is The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. It is a horror comedy also starring Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu and more stars. Prabhas will also be seen in director Hanu Raghavapudi's period drama, which is being referred to as Fauji. Both movies are expected to release next year.
