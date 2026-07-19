FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Today: Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber And BTS To Headline Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will make history on Sunday, July 19, with the tournament staging its first-ever official FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, bringing together global music icons Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show has been curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and will be broadcast live to millions of fans worldwide through official broadcast services.

According to FIFA, the historic performance will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle".

The star-studded lineup includes Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, who will be joined by Burna Boy, and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Beyond the entertainment, the halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative that aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

FIFA said the "FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide."

The event marks the first time an official halftime show has been incorporated into the FIFA World Cup Final, combining live music with a global fundraising initiative.

Fans across the world can watch the performance through their local official broadcast service as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final celebrations. (ANI)

