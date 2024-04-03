Advertisement

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2025, announced on the official social media handle on Tuesday. The show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). As per The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations for the upcoming session will be announced later this year on December 9.

Where to watch the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes aired on NBC for all but two years from 1996 to 2023. The show wasn't televised in 2008 due to a WGA strike or in 2022 amid widely reported ethical and membership issues within the organization. The Globes moved to CBS earlier this year. Announcing the dates, they posted a video from the red carpet ceremony and captioned it as "Mark your calendar. The Golden Globe Awards return LIVE Sunday, January 5, 2025, on @cbstv and @paramountplus! #GoldenGlobes."

Timetable of 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Thursday, August 1: Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries.

Monday, November 4: The deadline for motion picture and television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024. Entries for the official Golden Globe Award submissions must be completed online. The website will open on Aug. 1.

Monday, November 18: Deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Sunday, November 24: Final screening date for television.

Monday, November 25: Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, November 26: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Tuesday, December 3: Final screening date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement.

Wednesday, December 4: The deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots is 5 p.m. PT.

Monday, December 9: Announcement of nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 a.m. PT.

Friday, December 13: Final ballots sent to all voters.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Sunday, January 5, 2025: Presentation of the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 p.m. PT.

The Golden Globes honour talent across both movie and TV categories.