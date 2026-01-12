Golden Globes 2026: Timothée Chalamet Skips Addressing Kylie Jenner As 'Girlfriend' Again, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Golden Globes 2026: Timothée Chalamet has added another award to his collection for the movie Marty Supreme. He won the Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, marking his first-ever win. The actor was in a tough competition, but with his impressive acting skills, he could beat them. However, what became the talk of the town was his acceptance speech in which he mentioned his "partner" Kylie Jenner, similar to the one he made during the Critics Choice Award.

(Timothée Chalamet poses on red carpet | Image: Golden Globes)

Timothee Chalamet name drops 'partner' Kylie Jenner

The actor thanked director Josh Safdie for seeing his potential and offering him the role of Marty Supreme. He also thanked others, including Kevin O’Leary. “If you’d have told me when I was 19 years old, I’d be thanking Mr Wonderful from ‘Shark Tank’... I would have been stunned." Before leaving the stage, he mentioned how his father instilled in him a spirit of gratitude. "It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past, empty-handed, my head held high, grateful to just be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter,” he said.

He concluded his speech by saying, "For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much.”

Soon after he mentioned Kylie as his parent, she was captured mouthing, "I'm so happy".

Other contenders in the nominations were George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

What Timothee Chalamet said during Critics Choice Award acceptance speech?

He became the youngest actor to win the Best Actor Critics' Choice Award. He opened his speech by saying, "Damn, I'm more nervous than I thought I'd be."

“Josh you made a story about the relatable dream and you didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong. I think you should all be telling stories like that, so thank you for this dream," he added.

Last but not least, he thanked Kylie, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you."

All about Marty Supreme