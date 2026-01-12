Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas To John Krasinski-Emily Blunt, A Look At The Best Dressed Couples

The 83rd Golden Globes kicked off with couples bringing their A-game to the red carpet. Many celebrities made a statement with their outfits, but only a few earned a spot on the Best Dressed couples list. While many opted for classic black and white ensembles, stars like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kate Hudson-Danny Fujikawa, Leighton Meester-Adam Brody and Lauren Hashian-Dwayne Johnson added vibrant colours, brightening the atmosphere of the red carpet. As the award ceremony continues, let’s take a look at some of Hollywood's charming couples.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the red carpet in Dior's satin midnight blue gown, accessorised with a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace. She walked hand-in-hand with her husband Nick, who looked dashing in a suit.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John and Emily brought charm to the red carpet. The actress looked beautiful in a white Louis Vuitton column dress with a caper overlay. John, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson's plus one at the Golden Globes award ceremony was fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She donned a metallic silver dress, while he complemented her in a black suit.

Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgard

The couple walked the red carpet coordinating in black and white ensembles. While Stellan Skarsgard opted for a black tux layered with a white shirt, his wife, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white top paired with a black skirt. She completed her look with a black clutch.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

The couple brought colours to the red carpet. Leighton wore a shimmery pink and yellow off-the-shoulder gown. She sported natural makeup with a chic up-do. Adam, on the other hand, looked crisp in a grey suit and completed his look with tinted sunglasses.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The couple made a picture-perfect pair as they walked together on the red carpet. Gomez chose a custom black velvet gown featuring pink feathers and organza and silk chiffon flowers draped over her shoulders. She stayed with her favourite black-and-white colour theme for the night and completed her look with spiral diamond earrings and black heels. Blanco matched her style in a black suit.

Mark Ruffol and Sunrise Coigney

The couple walked the red carpet in a black and white ensemble. Mark opted for a suit while his wife looked pretty in a black gown featuring a plunging neck.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

The couple held hands as they posed for the photos on the red carpet. Dwayne opted for a classic black tuxedo, while his wife added gold with her shimmery dress.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

The couple turned up on the red carpet twinning in classic black ensembles. Adam waved at the fans stationed at the venue.

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells

