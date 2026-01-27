Grammy Awards 2026: Know All About Host, Performances, When And Where To Stream The Event Live In India

Hollywood's biggest music night will return with the 68th Grammy Awards in a few days. The Grammys are considered one of the three big gala awards of Hollywood, along with the Academy Awards and Tonys. The 68th Annual Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on February 1. Read on to know where and when you can catch the event live in India.

Where can you watch the Grammys 2026 in India?

The award ceremony will be streamed live globally on various streaming platforms. In India, like several other Hollywood events, the Grammy Awards 2026 will also most likely stream on Jio Hotstar. Since the event will take place on February 1, at 8 PM (ET), Indian viewers can watch it live from 6.30 am on February 2. The main award ceremony is scheduled to run for 2.5 hours.



Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host for one last time

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth consecutive time — and it will be his last. Talking about the comedian's final adventure, Grammys’ executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time."



Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee and is up this year in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for Into the Uncut Grass, a children’s story.



Notable performances at the Grammys 2026

The 2026 award show will feature a special segment in which all eight of this year’s best new artist nominees will perform. Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young will all share the stage before going head-to-head for one of the night’s biggest prizes. Sabrina Carpenter, who is among the lead nominees with 6 nods, will also perform at the Grammys. Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine total. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

