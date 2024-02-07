Advertisement

Miley Cyrus, much like the rest of the music industry, is gearing up for one of the biggest nights of the awards season, the Grammys. Cyrus holds a whooping six nominations this year. The singer however, will not just be marking her presence at the big night but will also be taking to the stage for a power-packed performance.

Miley Cyrus will be performing at Grammys 2024



Miley Cyrus is all set to perform at the Grammys this year. The singer and actress will be belting out her super hit song, Flowers, from her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The news was first confirmed by Variety, followed by Entertainment Tonight.

As per the Variety report, Miley, 31, had a 'blow-you-away good' rehearsal Friday at Crypto.com Arena located in downtown Los Angeles. Miley's ensuing performance of Flowers on Grammys night will be the first time the singer belts out the song on television, ever since she dropped the single last year.

These are not Miley Cyrus' first Grammy nominations



Miley Cyrus' first Grammy nomination came when she was all of 22 years old. As per an Entertainment Tonight report, Miley's fresh reaction to her first nomination completely caught her off-guard. She said, "My friend was in my room and he said, 'Hey, you just got nominated for a Grammy...And I was just like...I thought it was a joke."

This year, Cyrus is up for a whooping six Grammy nominations. The categories are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. She is competing against Grammy veterans to the tune of Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, John Batiste and Sza among others. This year's Grammy nominations brings Miley's nomination count up to a total of eight. Her first Grammy nomination came in 2015 for Bangers under Best Pop Vocal Album. Her second nomination came in 2022 for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero.