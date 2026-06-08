Guns N' Roses To Perform In India Again: Check Date, Time, Venue And Ticket Booking Details For Bengaluru And Guwahati Concerts

Rock band Guns N' Roses will return to India for two concerts in November as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour. The band will perform in Bengaluru and Guwahati. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and will take place at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14 and Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on November 17. The rock band Guns N Roses announced their return to India on their Instagram handle on Monday. They wrote, "India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17."



The dates follow the band's India performances in 2025, their first in the country in more than a decade. The Guwahati stop marks an expansion beyond the established metropolitan markets the band has previously played in India.

According to Variety, the tour comes alongside the release of two new singles, 'Nothin' and 'Atlas,' the band's first original recordings since 2023. The tracks showcase contrasting registers, 'Atlas' built around driving rock urgency, 'Nothin' centred on keyboards and introspective guitar work.

"Few bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N' Roses have and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide," said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of live events at BookMyShow, as quoted by Variety.

"Their return is a testament to the continued growth of India's live entertainment ecosystem and the country's emergence as a vibrant cultural destination for world-class experiences. While Bengaluru has firmly established itself as India's rock capital, Guwahati reflects the tremendous potential of emerging markets and the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment across the region."

The rock band performed in Mumbai last year. The rock band performed in India as a part of their ongoing Asia tour. The show took place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. (ANI)