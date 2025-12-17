IFFK 2025 Censorship Row Explained: Why 19 Titles Were Denied Screening? Kerala Government's Defiance Of Centre

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala began on December 12 in Thiruvananthapuram, but it quickly faced trouble when the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting denied screening permission to 19 films. Organisers and filmmakers were shocked by the decision, which happened because the films did not get censor exemption certificates. Titles such as Beef, Palestine 36, Battleship Potemkin, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, All That’s Left of You, and Wajib were among those not allowed to be shown.

Why have the films been denied screening permission?

Nineteen titles were denied screening permission for reasons that are not entirely clear. While there were no technical errors in the films, their content may be concerning to the Ministry. Movies such as Battleship Potemkin, A Poet: Unconcealed Poetry, All That’s Left of You, Bamako, and Once Upon a Time in Gaza focus on themes related to leftist ideology. They question power structures, address societal prejudice, challenge geopolitical narratives, and critique global power dynamics and political polarisation.

Kerala Government defies the centre

The state government has decided to proceed as planned and will screen all 19 films at the festival that had been denied permission. Chairman Resul Pookutty emphasised that bureaucratic decisions should not restrict access to culturally significant works. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned this decision, asserting that the state will defend the audience's right to experience meaningful cinema. "The Union government’s decision to deny screening permission to films selected for the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala cannot be accepted,” he wrote.

Kerala culture minister Saji Cherian took to his Instagram handle and called the Centre's decision an injustice intrusion into the state's cultural sphere. "IFFK has been one of the most important film festivals in the country for three decades. The state government will not allow any attempt to destroy the tradition and progressive nature of this fair which brings films from all over the world to the audience in Kerala. This anti democratic approach is unacceptable," an excerpt from his post reads.