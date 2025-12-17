Akshaye Khanna Celebrates Dhruandhar Success At His Alibaug Home Like This | Vial Video

Dhurandhar has been unstoppable at the box office, zooming past ₹400 crore in just 12 days. As the movie continues to roar, Akshaye Khanna decided to celebrate the success with a sacred puja at his Alibaug residence. The actor has been garnering rave reviews for his performance, making it a perfect comeback into the acting game. Every celeb, critic and fan is going gaga over Khanna, with people saying director Aditya Dhar understood the worth of the actor and gave him the perfect role.

While the internet has been buzzing with the chants of Akshaye Khanna, the actor decided to celebrate in his own quiet way. He headed to his Alibaug house and performed a puja.

A look at the sacred puja at Akshaye Khanna's residence

In a video shared by the pandit, Shivam Mhatre Guruji, who performed the puja, Khanna can be seen dressed simply in a short white kurta and blue jeans. He can be seen standing with three priests performing the Vastushanti Vidhi puja at his home. He penned a long caption, opening up about his experience performing puja at Khanna's farmhouse. "I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special," an excerpt from the post reads.

A quick recap of Akshaye Khanna's year 2025 so far

2025 is just a few days away from concluding the chapter, and it has been lucky for Akshaye Khanna. He opened his year with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, in which he portrayed the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. His performance in the movie was widely hailed by the audience and critics. Based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, the movie grossed between ₹797.34 crore to ₹809 crore, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Advertisement

A few months later, he returned to the big screen this time with Dhurandhar, starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie, split into two parts with the second part releasing in March 2026, showed Khanna as Rehman Dakait, one of the antagonists. His gruesome performance left a lasting impact on the audience, with everyone singing his praise more than Ranveer Singh. The movie is currently running in the theatres with no signs of coming down anytime soon.

What's next for Akshaye Khanna?

Next, he will be seen in the sequel to Dhurandhar releasing on March 19, 2026. It would be followed by the Telugu film Mahakali and threequel of Drishyam.