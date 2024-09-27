sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 14:15 IST, September 27th 2024

IIFA 2024: Where To Watch Event On OTT? Know About Date, Time, Venue And All Performances

IIFA Awards 2024: The award ceremony has returned for its 24th edition. The 3-day extravaganza will commence on September 27 and last till September 29

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
All you need to know about IIFA 2024
All you need to know about IIFA 2024 | Image: IIFA/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:15 IST, September 27th 2024