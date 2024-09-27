Published 14:15 IST, September 27th 2024
IIFA 2024: Where To Watch Event On OTT? Know About Date, Time, Venue And All Performances
IIFA Awards 2024: The award ceremony has returned for its 24th edition. The 3-day extravaganza will commence on September 27 and last till September 29
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
All you need to know about IIFA 2024 | Image: IIFA/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:15 IST, September 27th 2024