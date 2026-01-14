Internet Loses Calm After Discovering Oscars Is Held Inside A Mall Next To A Cap Store | Watch

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, honours the best in films and showbiz every year. Winning an Oscar is a sign that you are remarkable in your field and arguably one of the best in the film business around the world. The Oscars will soon complete 100 years of celebrating cinema. For an award ceremony that brings together the who's who of Hollywood and international cinema, it is a given that no expenses would be spared. Interestingly, Oscars memes are going viral after internet learnt about the venue where the biggest film stars queue each year.

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood. The awards ceremony has been organised here since 2002. The state-of-the-art theatre in Hollywood, designed with the Academy Awards broadcast in mind, has a seating capacity of 3,300.

Dolby Theater in LA has a seating capacity of over 3300 | Image: X

A video on social media has gone viral which shows that the Dolby Theater is inside a shopping mall. The gathering venue is inside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center.

As per social media users, on the day of the awards ceremony, all the shops in the complex are covered with drapes and the entire block is covered and decorated for the week leading up to the Oscars. The shopping complex is blocked to the general public. Some noted that the glitzy red carpet is the Hollywood Boulevard, a street in LA usually thronged with locals and visitors.

