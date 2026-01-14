Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Dating 19-Year-Younger Businessman Harsh Mehta After Breakup From Arjun Kapoor

After her much-publicised relationship with Arjun Kapoor ended in a split, Malaika Arora has been in the news over her alleged romance rumours with a much younger Harsh Mehta, said to be a diamond merchant. Malaika and Arjun's relationship raised eyebrows over their 12 year age gap, which they both defended while they were together. With Harsh, 33, Malaika is around two decades older. They were first linked last year after they attended Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai together. Soon after, they were snapped together at an airport. Hearsay began fast that they were together.

Malaika sparked dating rumours with Harsh Mehta at a concert in Mumbai last year | Image: X

Appearing on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika seemingly talked about her romance rumours with Harsh, albeit without taking his name. When asked about the "mystery man" in her life, she said, "People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose. Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable.”

Malaika also touched upon her relationship with Arjun in the new interview. The former couple began dating in 2017, soon after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz Khan. However, they went their separate ways sometime in 2024, with the duo also confirming that they were no longer together after a 6-year-long relationship.

Malaika and Arjun began dating after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan | Image: Instagram

About Arjun, Malaika said, "He is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over, kind of become a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”