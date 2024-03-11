Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:08 IST
John Cena Turns Up Naked On Oscars Stage To Present Best Costume Design Award, Video Goes Viral
Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel introduced John Cena as the presenter of the category as the wrestler walked naked on the stage.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
John Cena walked on the Oscars stage naked to present the Best Costume Award. In a video from the ceremony that went viral, Jimmy Kimmel introduced Cena as the presenter of the category. The host hinted that he will appear naked on the stage.
John Cena turns up nakes on the Oscars stage
While Cena appeared hesitant to walk out with no clothes, Kimmel somehow managed to convince him to do so. He forced him out of the wings to present the award. In the viral video, Cena could be seen partially covering himself with an envelope featuring the winner of Best Costume. After announcing the category, the video focussed on the nominations and in that brief moment, Kimmel draped him with a massive curtain. When all of this was done, Cena presented the Best Costume award to Poor Things.
The video which immediately went viral raised eyebrows on social media.
More about Oscars 2024
This year's Oscars began on a fun note with Jimmy Kimmel's monologue. This is his fourth time hosting the ceremony. Kimmel started his monologue addressing Barbie's snub at the 96th Academy Awards. He looked at director Greta Gerwig who shared a laugh as he shifted his glance at the Academy members and said, "Don't laugh, you did not vote for her."
He also spoke about director Christopher Nolan's no phone rule, eliciting laughter from the Oscars attendees. Kimmel then shifted his focus to Ryan Gosling, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Barbie and Best Original Song (I'm Ken), saying, "Ryan, you are so hot." Ryan will also perform later in night with reportedly 65 background dancers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 11th, 2024 at 06:06 IST