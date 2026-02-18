Kanye West's India Concert Ticket Sale Marred By Scalping, Resellers Lap Up Passes To Troll 'Real Fans'

Rapper Kanye West aka Ye will bring his live show to India for the first time on March 29. He will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Kanye's concert was expected to generate massive hype in India and as tickets went live on February 18, fans rushed online to book their passes, only to find themselves waiting in long digital queues, which ran up in lakhs on District App.

Ye (Kanye West) will perform in India for the first time in March 2026 | Image: X

However, a common issue that "real fans" faced was flagged on social media as Ye's Delhi concert tickets went on sale. Ticket scalpers quickly purchased a large volume of tickets as soon as they were released on official primary ticketing websites. As they got hands on bulk tickets, they started quoting higher prices on social media and asked those interested in Ye's concert to "DM them" for tickets. These passes purchased by scalpers were for all classes - Gold tickets (worth ₹6000) to Lounge (worth ₹30,000).

Advertisement

With ticket scalping ongoing in full force, Ye's desi fans expressed their disappointment as they couldn't get their hands on his concert tickets and now if they want to, they'd have to shell out extra bucks to book a spot.

Ye's concert in Delhi witnessed scalping and reselling on third party websites because there are currently no laws against this practice in India. Diljit Dosanjh's “Dil-luminati” tour tickets were also marred by scalping issues. Coldplay, Travis Scott, Karan Aujla and other popular Indian and international artists and events have faced major shortage of tickets due to scalping and reselling. Last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea against the practice of black-marketing of tickets to mega events. When petitioners argued that, much like Indian Railways' ticketing system, event tickets should carry the name of the buyer to prevent mass reselling at inflated rates, the Court declined to intervene, stating there was no reason to entertain the plea. The SC bench suggested that the petitioners were free to submit their recommendations to the central and state governments for appropriate action.