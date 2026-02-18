Weekend Binge-watch List: The Night Agent 3, The Last Thing He Told Me 2, Heated Rivalry, Raakshasa And More Web Series

Wednesday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OT platforms. From The Night Agent Season 3 and The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 to Heated Rivalry, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

The Night Agent Season 3

After the intense events of Season 2, Peter takes on a new mission to locate Jay Batra (played by Suraj Sharma), a young Treasury Department official. Jay escapes to Istanbul after murdering his boss and stealing classified government documents. It will stream on February 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

The Last Thing He Told Me has come back with a thrilling second season, carrying forward the suspense that first captivated viewers. Adapted from Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, the gripping thriller originally debuted on Apple TV+. It will stream on February 19.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Heated Rivalry

The Canadian series Heated Rivalry has built a loyal fan base since its release. Although it was streamed worldwide last year, the romance drama did not originally find an OTT platform in India. The story follows the secret romance between two ice hockey superstars. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an Indian service to buy the rights, and that wait is almost over. It will stream on February 20.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Raakshasa

It is a Kannada-language drama series that stars Hanmappa, Vijay Raghavendra and Jyothi in lead roles. The series follows an SI Hanmappa investigating a trail of crocodile attacks on the banks of Malaprabha. It will stream on February 20.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Strip Law

It is an upcoming comedy series featuring an uptight lawyer, Lincoln Gumb and Sheila Flambe. The show focuses on them handling weird and difficult cases in Las Vegas. The show will stream on February 20.