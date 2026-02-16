Kanye West To Make Debut In India With Ye Live Tour: Concert Dates And How To Book Tickets Revealed

After months of rumours, global rap icon Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has finally confirmed his concert debut in India. The 24-time Grammy Award winner will arrive in the country early this year for a stadium show expected to become one of the year’s biggest cultural highlights.

Kanye West India Concert Date

Kanye West will make his concert debut in India on March 29, 2026, as part of the Ye Live Tour.

Kanye West India Concert Venue

The world-famous rap star will perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the India stop of his 2026 Ye Live world tour. Travis Scott previously headlined one of the biggest hip-hop concerts in the capital at the same venue.

Kanye West India Concert Ticket Details

Tickets for Kanye West’s first concert in India will go live on February 18 at 4:00 pm, only through District by Zomato. White Fox, Plush Entertainment, and Wizcraft International are presenting the event.

The organisers say the concert will follow the style of Ye’s recent headline shows, featuring massive visuals, a wide stage setup, and a setlist expected to cover his music from the early 2000s through to his later work.

The organisers will share full ticket details soon, including price categories and booking information. However, industry sources are already saying demand will be much higher than the number of tickets available.

Last year, Coldplay’s India shows during the “Music of the Spheres” tour recently showed how intense ticket demand can get. Tickets that first cost around Rs 4,000 reportedly jumped to between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9 lakh on resale sites within hours after selling out.