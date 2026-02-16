Trisha Reacts To Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's 'Distasteful' Remark Linking Her To Thalapathy Vijay's Political 'Inexperience'

Trisha Krishnan's name was recently dragged during a political speech when Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran took a dig at actor-turned politician Thalapathy Vijay, saying, "Come out of Trisha's house". The remark spread like wildfire on social media, drawing criticism. Now, the actress has condemned the BJP Chief's remark through her legal advisor.

Trisha Krishnan issues a statement

Taking to her X handle, Trisha shared a statement, and captioned it as "Disrespect should and always will be called out." Her legal advisor, Nithyaesh Natraj, penned a formal statement expressing disappointment on behalf of the actress. "My client (Trisha) never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space," he started his statement.

Trisha's advisor further emphasised that the actress wants to be known by her craft and "not by any alleged political alignment" and "personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary ot discourse."

"My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intent to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics. My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse."

The advisor concluded the note by requesting not to drag her name into matters that do not concern her. "It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her."

What did Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran say about Trisha Krishnan?

While responding to Thalapathy Vijay's claim that his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would be a significant challenger in the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP chief mocked the actor turned politician, citing his inexperience and said he "cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven."

