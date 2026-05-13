Mouni Roy Addresses Rumours Of Her Divorce From Suraj Nambiar, Requests Not To Spread 'False Narratives'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been in the news since the netizens speculated that the couple are heading for a divorce. Following this, Suraj deleted his Instagram handle, fueling the rumours. Now, the Brahmastra actress has reacted to the reports and asked the media for "space and privacy". The news comes after the couple recently celebrated four years together in January.

Mouni Roy breaks the silence on divorce rumours

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mouni penned a note that reads, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please (folded hands emoticons)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This came after the netizens claimed that the couple are set to part. A report also claimed that Suraj cheated on the actress, and that's the reason behind their split.

Suraj Nambiar deactivated/deleted his Instagram account

Soon after the rumours started to do the rounds on Tuesday, netizens noticed that Suraj had deleted all the pictures from his and Mouni's wedding from Instagram. The account also showed very few photos of the couple together, even the recent post from Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding was also missing.

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Later in the day, when netizens checked the profile was deleted, and a message appeared on the screen, "Sorry, this page isn't available".

The couple's last public appearance was at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding earlier this year in January. Mouni had shared a crousel post, but the actress achieved it.

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