Published 18:46 IST, September 10th 2024

Lollapalooza India 2025 Line Up: Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Hanumankind To Set The Stage On Fire

The punk rock band Green Day, which is known for tracks like American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life), is set to perform at the upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai, in March next year.