Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey's Sneaky Move At 2025 Met Gala, Celebrities Breaks Anna Wintour's No-Phones Rule

No phones, No garlic, no freebies, etc are some of Anna Wintour’s popular rules for the Met Gala night. However, on Monday, many rebel celebrities brushed off her ban on phones, photography, and social media. Among them were rapper Megan Thee Stallion and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, who took selfies and shared them online while still inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, potentially risking a ban from future invitations.

Who broke the ‘no-phones’ rule at the 2025 Met Gala?

The Met Gala rules clearly state that “guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” according to Vogue. While the magazine has not disclosed the exact consequences of breaking this rule, it is believed that celebrities may face a ban from future events.

Despite this, rule-breaker Megan Thee Stallion, the WAP hitmaker, seemed unfazed as she posted a video from inside the venue. She was joined by rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese. In the Instagram post, she captioned the clip, “Hottie Cam in the MET GALA.” The video, which features the trio sampling a range of appetisers and discussing their flavours, also includes cameos from Tracee Ellis Ross, Doja Cat, and Sha’Carri Richardson.

In another video, which went viral on X, Megan confessed, “We’re not supposed to have our phone,” adding, “I snuck the phone inside.” Other celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Serena Williams, Michael Kors, Ciara, and Tessa Thompson, also appeared in the video. Elsewhere, Tyla shared a selfie with Shakira on her Instagram Story.