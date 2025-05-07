Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey's Sneaky Move At 2025 Met Gala, Celebrities Breaks Anna Wintour's No-Phones Rule

Updated May 7th 2025, 08:32 IST
No phones, No garlic, no freebies, etc are some of Anna Wintour’s popular rules for the Met Gala night. However, on Monday, many rebel celebrities brushed off her ban on phones, photography, and social media. Among them were rapper Megan Thee Stallion and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, who took selfies and shared them online while still inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, potentially risking a ban from future invitations.
The Met Gala rules clearly state that “guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum,” according to Vogue. While the magazine has not disclosed the exact consequences of breaking this rule, it is believed that celebrities may face a ban from future events.
Despite this, rule-breaker Megan Thee Stallion, the WAP hitmaker, seemed unfazed as she posted a video from inside the venue. She was joined by rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese. In the Instagram post, she captioned the clip, “Hottie Cam in the MET GALA.” The video, which features the trio sampling a range of appetisers and discussing their flavours, also includes cameos from Tracee Ellis Ross, Doja Cat, and Sha’Carri Richardson.
In another video, which went viral on X, Megan confessed, “We’re not supposed to have our phone,” adding, “I snuck the phone inside.” Other celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Serena Williams, Michael Kors, Ciara, and Tessa Thompson, also appeared in the video. Elsewhere, Tyla shared a selfie with Shakira on her Instagram Story.
Also Read: Fans Imagine Rekha's Cover Look At Met Gala 2025's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme: She Would Have Slayed…
Questlove also managed a quick selfie with Met Gala 2025 co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo in the bathroom, as reported by Page Six. The photo included Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Erivo, Tramell Tillman, Quinta Brunson, and Sarah Snook. Bailey, too, took out her phone to snap a group selfie with Sydney Sweeney and Blackpink’s Lisa.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 08:32 IST