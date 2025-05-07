Fans Imagine Rekha's Cover Look At Met Gala 2025's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme: She Would Have Slayed...

'She Would Have Slayed': Fans Imagine Rekha's Cover Look At Met Gala 2025's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme | Image: X

Met Gala 2025 has finally ended and it was all about the history and meaning of Black dandyism. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City perfectly aced this theme, titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, paying tribute to the iconic Black dandy.

Indian stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Manish Malhotra dazzled on the blue carpet, capturing the essence of the theme. Netizens continue to buzz about the showstopping appearances, with some revisiting OG fashion diva Rekha's tailored looks, calling them perfect for the haute couture festival.

Rekha fans resurface old cover look called it ‘perfect for Met Gala’

In August 2023, the legendary Rekha graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, showcasing a vintage-inspired aristocratic and elegant style through her outfits.

To discuss a take on this year's theme, Reddit users shared some throwback pictures of Rekhaa's Vogue cover shoot. She wore ethereal ensembles designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra for this feature.

Praising her style, one user commented, “Wow, the first two looks would have gone straight into Best Dressed of Met Gala.” Another added, “She would've devoured and left not a single crumb, pure iconic behaviour!”

One fan expressed a desire to see Rekha at the 2026 Met Gala, writing, “Next year I want only Rekha and Ranveer and Diljit. They are the true fashion icons of India tbh. She looked unreal in these looks!!!!! Anna Wintour must do better research and MM needs to vouch for Rekha to be there.”

Manish Malhotra's Met Gala debut is a nod to India

Manish Malhotra made a striking debut at the fashion industry’s most prestigious event. Instead of the traditional tuxedos often chosen by male celebrities at the Met Gala, he opted for a unique and bold look. Many praised his outfit, saying he "killed it" on the red carpet and ranked among the best-dressed stars this year.