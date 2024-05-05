Advertisement

Another eminent Indian name has joined the esteemed list of attendees for this year's Met Gala. Set to take place on May 6, the first Monday of the month, as per tradition, the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, located in New York, will be welcoming Sudha Reddy among its extensive list of guests. But who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024

Sudha Reddy's attendance at the Met Gala this year comes in lieu of her collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This collaboration will see her support the Museum's mission of celebrating art's power to inspire and connect people across cultures - this falls right in line with the Museum's vision to encourage diversity, inclusion, and global engagement.

Additionally, Reddy's attendance at the Met Gala this year, will not make for her maiden walk up the stairs. Sudha Reddy had marked her Met Gala debut back in 2021. The philanthropist had opted for a custom-designed Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble, for her maiden Met look. This year, Reddy will be turning up in her own interpretation of the theme at hand, The Garden Of Time, as she rubs shoulders with some of the biggest names in showbiz. Details on which designer will be dressing Sudha Reddy for her second-ever Met Gala appearance, is yet to come through.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy serves as the director of Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Limited, making effective use of her leadership and business acumen. However, Sudha's endeavours are not just restricted to the boardroom.

Besides being a dedicated wife and mother, Reddy also tends to her primary passion - extensive philanthropic work through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, UNICEF, Global Gift Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Fight Hunger Foundation, and Action Against Hunger.