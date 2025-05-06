Met Gala 2025 After Party: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Zendaya Lead Celeb Roll Call At Red Carpet Event

Met Gala 2025 is incomplete without an afterparty, and just like the red carpet, the celebs put their best fashion foot forward for the bash. Several photos and videos from the bash are going viral on the internet that show Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, BLACKPINK's Rose, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner and Janelle Monae stealing the limelight. As the bash has come to an end, we have listed down who wore what to the afterparty.

Priyanka Chopra walked the Met Gala carpet for the fifth time, and this year, she opted for a polka-dotted Balmain gown and accessorised it with a Bvlgari Magnus Emerald necklace. However, for the after-party bash, the actress slipped into a mini diamond dress paired with a matching handbag and high heels. She sported subtle makeup with tinted pink lips. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a pinstripe suit.

Zendaya, who arrived at the Met Gala in a white pantsuit, swapped her afterparty look with a red sequinned Burberry gown paired with a feathered jacket.

Janelle Monáe, who walked the carpet in red and black pantsuit, got cheeky with her third outfit, revealing anchor-shaped nipple covers.

BLACKPINK's Rosé changed her black tailored pants into a blush ruffled skirt for the star-studded afterparty.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega were snapped together at the afterparty of the Met Gala. For the event, Sabrina wore pants with a white shirt and a black tie. She completed her look with a huge yellow fur jacket. Jenna, on the other hand, took inspiration from Sabrina's Met outfit and ditched the pants and wore a black jacket.

Kendal Jenner showed off her cylinder figure in a black full-sleeved dress paired with a matching wide-brimmed fascinator.

BLACKPINK's Jennie opted for a Chanel outfit for the afterparty. She wore a black top with lace detailing, and paired it with a matching mini skirt and sheer stockings.