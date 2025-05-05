Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, And Lisa Snapped Sans Jisoo Ahead Of Fashion Event, Fans Ask 'Will She Join?'

Met Gala 2025: New York becomes the centre of attention, not only for its fashion festival but also for its high-end guest list. Adding to the excitement are BLACKPINK members, recent appearances in the US have left fans thrilled. With only hours remaining until the haute couture biggest night began, three of the four K-pop stars have been seen in the country, prompting BLINKs to ask: "Will Jisoo also join them for Gala night?"

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rose and Lisa in NYC

Jennie made a quiet yet stylish entrance at The Carlyle Hotel, a popular spot where many celebs attending the event stay.

Not long after, Rosé was spotted at The Mark Hotel in New York City, another key location tied to Met Gala preparations. True to her sweet nature, Rosé blew kisses to her fans and flashed a warm smile as she entered the hotel, all but confirming her second appearance at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Lisa has been enjoying herself at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, where she turned heads in a maroon leather mini-dress. She posed with Ferrari F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc. While her plans remain uncertain, fans speculate that she could fly to New York from Miami in just two hours and surprise everyone with her debut at the Met Gala.

No official confirmation has been made yet.

Fan worries where is Jisoo amid all BLACKPINK members are in NYC

As sightings of Jisoo increase, BLINKs are growing more vocal, all asking the same question: "Will BLACKPINK walk the gala?" Some speculate she's already in New York, staying out of the spotlight, while others hope for a surprise group appearance on the Met red carpet.

There are even rumours that suggest, "What if the girls (BLACKPINK members) show up at the Met tomorrow and YG announces their comeback at the same time?" This has only added to the excitement.