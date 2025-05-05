Met Gala 2025: No Garlic, No Onion, No Selfies, Wildest Rules The Guests Have To Follow At The Biggest Fashion Night

Met Gala 2025 is finally here, all eyes are once again at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. While the red carpet sets the stage for fashion’s most celebrated runway, what unfolds behind the scenes remains a closely guarded secret—for good reason.

Hosted annually by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, the event follows a carefully crafted playbook to ensure the evening stays exclusive and flawlessly executed. This year’s theme, Tailored for You, complements the Costume Institute’s exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which honours Black Dandyism and the enduring contributions of Black designers to tailoring. Indian guests such as Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sabhyasachi are set to be the light for India.

However, the unique rules and behind-the-scenes protocols that define the Met Gala experience remain both surprising and unmatched.

No selfies or phone policy

Phones are strictly prohibited at the Met Gala. Although many attendees dominate social media, sharing any content from the private dinner, exhibition tour, or performances is not allowed. However, a few daring individuals still manage to upload bathroom mirror selfies online.

No bad breath allowed at Met Gala’s dinning

The dinner menu is thoughtfully designed with both appearance and breath in mind. Garlic, onion, and parsley are excluded to prevent bad breath or visible bits stuck in teeth. Messy dishes like bruschetta are also avoided to safeguard couture gowns from accidental spills.

No smoking share allowed

Smoking is strictly prohibited inside the museum, not only for health reasons but also to safeguard the priceless fashion archive. Curator Andrew Bolton remarked that lighting up in the galleries guarantees you’ll never be invited back.

No free entry for anyone

The gala is an exclusive fundraiser requiring an invitation, and attendees must pay to enter. In 2024, a ticket reportedly cost $75,000, while a table reached up to $350,000. Fashion houses often cover these expenses to showcase their designs on the red carpet.

All outfits go through Anna Wintour

Attendees need Anna Wintour's personal approval for their Met Gala outfits. In the fashion world, this process is often referred to as AWOK (Anna Wintour Okay).

No chair by choice