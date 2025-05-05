Met Gala 2025: Lana Del Rey Is Set To Walk The Red Carpet In Valentino Dress, Offers A Glimpse Of Her 'Tailored' Ensemble

One of the biggest fashion events, the Met Gala, is just hours away, and celebs who are set to walk the carpet are busy getting ready. Among the guests, Lana Del Rey has confirmed her appearance by sharing a glimpse of her outfit ahead of the big night. The songstress has picked her outfit from the shelves of Valentino. This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The dress code for the gala is Tailored for You.

A look at Lana Del Rey's Met Gala 2025 ensemble

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lana Del Rey shared a series of photos that show her getting ready for the big night. In the first image, we can see a blush pink net outfit featuring lace detailing. Besides the outfit, we can see yellow heels with floral detailing. The second photo of the carousel post shows the singer getting ready while her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, plants a kiss on her lips. The last image is of the singer holding her heels and clicking a mirror selfie. Lana skipped the caption and let her images do all the talking.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, praising her. A user wrote, "Love that you and Jeremy are so happy." Another wrote, "met gala????? hell yes!!!!" Another wrote, "Have so much fun at THE MET!! can’t wait to see u in custom Valentino by the one and only Alessandro Michele." A third user wrote, "Met Gala vives!!!!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about the Met Gala 2025