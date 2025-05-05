Punjabi Agay Met Gala Oye: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Hilarious Video Before Red Carpet Debut, Reads Out Invite

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to turn heads at the Met Gala 2025. Fashion's biggest night will welcome who's who of the celebrity world and the Punjabi singer and actor's maiden appearance at the red carpet is much-awaited. Ahead of the event, Diljit dropped a hilarious video in his signature style and read out the Met's invite for him.

He infused the video with his charm and wit as he announced "Punjabi aa gaye oye" upon his arrival in New York, where the Met Gala is held each year on the first Monday of May.

“I want to ask my relatives to not send me any marriage invites from now on, as the card that I have been waiting for has arrived," Diljit said in Punjabi, referring to the Met Gala invite he has received. "This is the Met Gala card," he added. The Lover singer also read out the Met rules of not carrying cell phones and recording inside the venue. He also mentioned the names of Pharrell Williams, ASAP Rocky and LeBron James, the co-shairs of Met Gala 2025 and Anna Wintour, who is the host every year.

Diljit Dosanjh will make his Met Gala debut this year | Image: Instagram

What is the theme of Met Gala this year?

Other Indian celebs who are attending the Met Gala this year are Priyanka Chopra, who returns to the famed Met steps for the fifth time, and Shah Rukh and Kiara Advani, who will make their debut at the event alongside Diljit. A-list celebrities are ready to shine on fashion's biggest night.

Met Gala is held in New York | Image: X