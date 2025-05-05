Met Gala 2025 Venue In Pics: Famed Steps, Exhibit To Dining Area And The Bathroom Where Rules Don't Apply

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is the venue that hosts the who's who of the celebrity world each year for fashion's biggest parade - The Met Gala. The first Monday of May is here and the world awaits their favourite stars to step onto the red carpet and serve their much-awaited looks.

The theme this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is the first Costume Institute exhibit to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years devoted to menswear.

What happens at the Met Gala?

The famed Met steps will once again see the footprints of the world's biggest names. Architect Kevin Roche, who passed away in 2019, transformed the museum's entrance with the staircase, which soars 13½ feet high and stretches 154 feet wide. It is here, celebs flaunt their extravagant and wacky looks for the shutterbugs stationed on either side of the steps. There are helpers, of course, to accompany the guests in case. The Met steps are flanked by a lush floral installation and design in line with the theme each year.

Anna Wintour (top left) will host the Met Gala | Image: AP

The guests then enter the exhibition, which houses designs. This year, the exhibit covers Black style over several centuries, but the unifying theme is dandyism, and how designers have expressed that ethos through history. This is followed by a dinner, socialisation and revelry.

