Met Gala: Sabyasachi Mukherjee To Prabal Gurung, Indian Fashion Designers Whose Couture Ruled The Red Carpet

Met Gala 2025: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is all set to host the biggies of the celebrity world for fashion's biggest parade. With the first Monday of May upon us, haute couture enthusiasts await their favourite stars to step onto the red carpet and showcase their version of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Representing India, Sabyasachi will unveil his craftsmanship on this global stage. Ahead of the show night, let’s take a look at Indian designers who have left their prints with au courant couture over the years.

Gaurav Gupta

Mindy Kaling made an elegant appearance at the Met Gala 2024, wearing Gaurav Gupta's couture creation, "Melting Flower of Time." At the Met Gala 2023, Cardi B also made headlines in a striking sculptural black gown by the same designer.

Gaurav Gupta has previously dressed international icons such as Beyoncé, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, and Halle Bailey. Notably, Beyoncé showcased several of his designs during her Renaissance tour.

Prabal Gurung

Creating magic with white is Prabal Gurung's speciality. Deepika Padukone stunned fans at the 2018 Met Gala in a striking red off-shoulder corset gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Alia Bhatt debuted at the Met Gala in a pearl-studded white gown by Prabal Gurung, blending Cinderella-inspired elegance with Indian influences.

Also, Camila Cabello brought a modern flair to the 2022 Met Gala with a white cut-out gown adorned with floral motifs, created by Prabal Gurung.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Natasha Poonawalla attended the 2022 Met Gala in a gold gown inspired by a sari, designed by Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhatt also wore a Sabyasachi couture saree, perfectly aligning with the 2024 Met Gala theme, "The Garden of Time".

Rahul Mishra

At the Met Gala 2024, Indian businesswoman Isha Ambani graced the event in a bespoke, hand-embroidered couture saree gown designed by Rahul Mishra.

Crafted over 1,000 hours, the gown featured intricate motifs of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies, embroidered using traditional techniques such as zardozi and dabka.

Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani created a stunning Indian designer moment at the 2024 Met Gala with entrepreneur Sudha Reddy's look.