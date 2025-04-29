MET Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet Live In India Online | Image: X

2025 Met Gala: The prestigious annual haute couture festival is just days away from taking place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year is particularly special as all eyes are on Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will make her red carpet debut, while proudly flaunting her baby bump. She is expecting her first child with Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra. Here’s how you can catch your favourite celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala in India.

How can I watch the 2025 Met Gala in India?

Vogue will exclusively host the 2025 Met Gala livestream, airing live on its digital platforms and YouTube channel. You can also watch it directly in this post. The red carpet livestream begins on Monday, 5 May, at 6:00 pm ET (3:30 am IST).

Who’s hosting the livestream?

Singer and actor Teyana Taylor, along with actor and producer La La Anthony and actor and comedian Ego Nwodim, will host this year’s live stream.

What’s this year’s Met Gala theme?

This year’s Met Gala theme highlights the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will run from 10th May to 26th October. The exhibition focuses on how clothing and style shape Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora, organised around 12 key elements of Black dandyism. Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge, collaborated with guest curator Monica Miller, Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University, to bring this vision to life.

The Met Gala remains the primary fundraiser for The Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital projects.