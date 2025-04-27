MET Gala 2025: Theme, Indian Celebs Expected To Walk The Red Carpet, Date, All You Need To Know About Fashion's Biggest Night

MET Gala 2025: The biggest night in fashion is all set to take place on the first Monday of May. While the guest list of the coveted event remains a mystery till the day of the event, other details about the date, time, venue and most importantly dress code is already known. The gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

What is the theme of the MET Gala 2025?

One of the most intriguing factors of the MET gala each year is the theme, which is reflected in the displays of the museum and the dress code that the guests need to follow. The theme for the Met Gala is primarily chosen by Andrew Bolton, the chief of The curator Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While he gives his suggestion, the final approval comes from museum's director and president, and ultimately, from Vogue's Anna Wintour.



The theme for this year's exhibition is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The committee announced in February that the dress code for the guests at the event will be “Tailored for You".

Which Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet at the MET Gala 2025?

MET Gala usually hosts more than 400 guests, including people from the world of fashion, movies, politics and sports. The guest list of the event is a hush-hush affair and is guarded till the finale. However, as per media reports, some bigwigs of the industry, Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky, Zendaya, Usher, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Lewis Hamilton, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Zoe Zaldana, Miley Cyrus, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, are expected to walk the coveted red carpet.



