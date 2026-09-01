Met Gala 2027: John Galliano Bows Out From Costume Exhibit Amid Backlash

Fashion designer John Galliano has withdrawn from a major retrospective planned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art for spring 2027, bringing an abrupt end to an exhibition that had been at the centre of growing public and political backlash over his 2011 hate crime conviction.

The proposed exhibition, titled "John Galliano: Horizons," was also expected to determine the theme of the 2027 Met Gala.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has now confirmed that it will instead develop a completely new theme and exhibition for the spring 2027 slot, with details to be announced later.

Galliano, in an official statement concerning the decision, said that after extensive reflection and discussions with those involved, he had concluded that it was best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.

"I am profoundly grateful to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and particularly to Max Hollein, Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour, for the extraordinary honour of proposing an exhibition devoted to my work," Galliano said.

He added that having his creative career considered by the institution was an honour that had moved him deeply, while expressing gratitude for the confidence and scholarship brought to the project by the Met team.

However, Galliano also acknowledged the continuing significance of the controversy surrounding his conduct in 2011.

"I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry," he said.

Galliano further recognised that an exhibition could not serve as a substitute for accountability, stating, "I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one's conduct over time."

In his statement, Galliano also expressed gratitude to those who had supported him through 15 years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these fifteen years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction," he said.

Galliano said the support he received had helped him build "a life better than I could ever have dreamt of", while emphasising his enduring gratitude to the Met and the individuals involved in the proposed exhibition.

"I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute," he said, adding, "I also recognise and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some."

Among the many fans who came out in support of the fashion designer, Indian actor Sonam Kapoor also commented, "You're the best there ever was, is and will be."

Supermodel Natasha Poly wrote, "We love you @jgalliano."