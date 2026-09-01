Met Gala 2027: John Galliano Bows Out From Costume Exhibit Amid Backlash
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has now confirmed that it will instead develop a completely new theme and exhibition for the spring 2027 slot, with details to be announced later.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Fashion designer John Galliano has withdrawn from a major retrospective planned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art for spring 2027, bringing an abrupt end to an exhibition that had been at the centre of growing public and political backlash over his 2011 hate crime conviction.
The proposed exhibition, titled "John Galliano: Horizons," was also expected to determine the theme of the 2027 Met Gala.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has now confirmed that it will instead develop a completely new theme and exhibition for the spring 2027 slot, with details to be announced later.
Galliano, in an official statement concerning the decision, said that after extensive reflection and discussions with those involved, he had concluded that it was best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.
"I am profoundly grateful to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and particularly to Max Hollein, Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour, for the extraordinary honour of proposing an exhibition devoted to my work," Galliano said.
He added that having his creative career considered by the institution was an honour that had moved him deeply, while expressing gratitude for the confidence and scholarship brought to the project by the Met team.
However, Galliano also acknowledged the continuing significance of the controversy surrounding his conduct in 2011.
"I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry," he said.
Galliano further recognised that an exhibition could not serve as a substitute for accountability, stating, "I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one's conduct over time."
In his statement, Galliano also expressed gratitude to those who had supported him through 15 years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction.
"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these fifteen years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction," he said.
Galliano said the support he received had helped him build "a life better than I could ever have dreamt of", while emphasising his enduring gratitude to the Met and the individuals involved in the proposed exhibition.
"I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute," he said, adding, "I also recognise and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some."
Among the many fans who came out in support of the fashion designer, Indian actor Sonam Kapoor also commented, "You're the best there ever was, is and will be."
Supermodel Natasha Poly wrote, "We love you @jgalliano."
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The proposed retrospective faced criticism because of Galliano's highly controversial history.
In 2011, Galliano was dismissed as creative director of Christian Dior after a video emerged showing him declaring, "I love Hitler". A French court subsequently found him guilty of making public insults based on race, religion and ethnicity following an incident involving the abuse of people at a Paris cafe, as per People magazine.
The planned Met retrospective reignited criticism of the designer's return to the centre of the fashion world.
Among those opposing the exhibition was New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, whose mother is a Holocaust survivor.
As per People magazine, Menin described the decision to honour Galliano as a "mistake" and a "gut punch" to the Jewish community, particularly amid rising global antisemitism.
The timing of the proposed 2027 Met Gala added another layer to the controversy. The event, traditionally held on the first Monday of May, was set to coincide with Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Critics objected to the prospect of celebrating a designer with a documented history of antisemitic remarks on that date.
The backlash reportedly extended beyond public criticism, with reports of significant opposition from major Met donors and board trustees.
The cancellation creates a significant challenge for the Costume Institute, which normally plans its large-scale exhibitions years in advance.
The Met has confirmed that a new theme and exhibition will be selected for spring 2027, but has not yet announced what will replace the Galliano project.
Galliano's withdrawal comes after more than a decade in which the designer had gradually rebuilt his career following the 2011 controversy.
After his dismissal from Dior, he withdrew from public life and entered rehabilitation for alcohol and prescription drug addiction. He later attributed his offensive outbursts to blackouts associated with substance abuse.
Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and chair of the Met Gala, played a significant role in his return to fashion. She supported Galliano during his recovery and helped facilitate his brief 2013 residency at Oscar de la Renta's studio, providing a pathway back into the design industry.
As per People magazine, in 2014, Galliano was appointed creative director of Maison Margiela by the billionaire owner of OTB Group. Over the following decade, much of the fashion industry again embraced his work.
His January 2024 Artisanal couture show for Margiela was widely praised as a major creative achievement and helped reinforce his standing within high fashion. (ANI)
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