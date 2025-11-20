Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch The Crowning Ceremony And Everything Else You Need To Know

Miss Universe finale will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand | Image: Instagram

The 74th Miss Universe ceremony is set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 21 (IST). The finale will witness 122 contestants from around the world battling it out for the crown. India's Manika Vishwakarma, who hails from Rajasthan, will look to bring home the crown for the fourth time. Here's everything you need to know about the Miss Universe finale, from streaming details to the theme this year and much more.

Also read: Miss Universe 2025 Judges In Shock After Contestant Falls Off Stage

Beauty queens from 122 countries will compete in the Miss Universe finale in Bangkok | Image: Instagram

When is the 74th Miss Universe finale?

The 74th edition of the beauty pageant will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 8:00 am in Thailand. In India, viewers can tune in to watch the coverage early morning at around 6:30 am.

Where to stream the Miss Universe 2025 finale?

The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. From start to the final crowning moment, all the coverage can be followed closely on YT.

Advertisement

Miss Universe finale will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand | Image: Instagram

The theme of the Miss Universe pageant this year

This year's pageant theme is The Power of Love, which the Miss Universe Organization website describes as a thematic mechanism to bring together the 130 competing nations "in a shared vision of compassion, inclusivity and strength." Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig won the Miss Universe competition in 2024. She will be crowning her successor at the finale in Bangkok.

Can India clinch the crown for the 4th time?

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India in September this year. She will be representing the country and will look to win the title for the fourth time.

Advertisement

Who are the hosts and judges of Miss Universe 2025?

Hosting the English-language broadcast of the pageant is American comedian Steve Byrne, Puerto Rican actress and 1993 Miss Universe pageant winner Dayanara Torres and R'Bonney Gabriel, who won the pageant in 2022.