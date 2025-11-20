Viral: Miss Universe 2025 Judges, Viewers In Shock After Miss Universe Jamaica Falls Off Stage, Ends Up On A Stretcher

Thailand is hosting the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok this year. More than 100 contestants from around the world have taken part, including Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma. The preliminary rounds at the competition came to an abrupt halt after Miss Universe Jamaica fell off stage from the edge. The injuries were serious enough for Gabrielle Henry to be carried from the ramp for urgent medical attention on a stretcher.

Miss Universe Jamaica suffered a nasty fall at the Miss Universe preliminary round in Thailand's Impact Arena in Pak Kret | Image: Instagram

At the Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand, Miss Universe 2025 participants walked on the runway with poise and grace, showcasing their outfits. Henry wore a long orange gown with sparkling embellishments and a high slit, along with a matching cape. However, she completely lost her footing and fell into one of the openings in the stage design.

Videos show the viewers and judges standing up in shock as Henry suffered a nasty fall at the Miss Universe runway. President of the Miss Universe Organization Raúl Rocha and Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Universe Thailand, rushed to help an injured Henry before paramedics came. Under dimmed lights, while the show had to go on with the remaining contestants, Henry was taken away on a stretcher for urgent and supervised medical care.

Gabrielle Henry's health update

About Henry's injury and health after the fall, Raúl Rocha said, “I would like to share with the Miss Universe family, who are concerned about our Miss Universe Jamaica’s health, that at 12:00 am Bangkok time, I just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her and her family, and fortunately, she has no broken bones and is receiving excellent care."

