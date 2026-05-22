Miss Venezuela Andrea Del Val Shares Blood-Soaked Face Video After Attack By Stylist In Cannes Hotel | Watch

Beauty queen Andrea del Val, Miss Venezuela Global 2025, was allegedly attacked by her stylist, Giovanni Laguna, during their stay in Cannes for the film festival 2026. She took to her social media handle and shared a video showing her blood-covered face and alleged that her stylist stabbed her in the face with scissors. Following the incident, Giovanni Laguna was detained by French Police.

Andrea Del Val was attacked by stylist Giovanni Laguna

In a video going viral on the internet, Andrea can be seen showing her face and says in Spanish, which is loosely translated in English, "Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were." The 29-year-old then pans the camera showing the room in disarray, and on the sofa, the stylist is sitting with no regret on his face. Andrea claimed that he stabbed her face with scissors.

According to reports in Mexican media, the guests staying at the hotel contacted the authorities after hearing loud noises of shouting and sounds of blows, indicating a physical altercation.

The footage also shows the police arresting Giovanni Laguna, while Andrea was taken to the hospital. She was given medical attention, and now she is reported to be out of danger.

Advertisement

The exact reason behind their 'bloody' fight is yet to be known. Meanwhile, the French Police is investigating the case.

(A file photo of Andrea Del Val | Image: X)

For the unversed, Giovanni Laguna is one of the celebrated stylists in Latin America. Since 2023, he has been creative director for Miss Universe Colombia.