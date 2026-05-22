Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Performs Well In First Week, Mints ₹114.05 Crore

Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer has concluded a week after facing a financial struggle, and despite getting delayed by a day, the film was able to mint more than ₹100 crore. The first week's performance has been phenomenal, despite the usual weekday dip. The film managed to attract the fans to the theatres and maintain a steady hold at the box office in India and overseas.

Karuppu box office collection day 7

Suriya's action drama witnessed a 22.4 per cent drop from Wednesday's net collection of ₹10.70 crore. On the seventh day, the movie earned ₹8.30 crore across 5140 shows in India. This takes the total collection to ₹114.05 crore net and gross collections to ₹132.05 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore, taking the gross total to ₹57 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹189.05 crore.

Karuppu outperformed Suriya's Singam II to become the highest-grossing film in his career. Not just this, it also becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Karuppu registered 34.31 per cent overall Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (51.3 per cent).

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In Karuppu, Suriya and Trisha reunite for the fourth time after Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) and Aaru (2005).

Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film also stars him in a pivotal role, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. The film is filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, showing Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court. The film also stars Trisha as a lawyer named Preethi and RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by G. K. Vishnu and editing by R. Kalaivanan.