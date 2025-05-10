Miss World 2025: Beauty Pageant Kicks Off With Pomp And Show In Hyderabad, India's Nandini Gupta Shines Among 110 Participants

Amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan, the 72nd edition of Miss World kicked off in Hyderabad. The opening ceremony of the beauty pageant took place on May 10. The grand finale of the 72nd edition of Miss World is set to take place on May 31.

110 beauty queens from countries around the world gathered under one roof at the National Sports Authority of Telangana in Hyderabad to kick off the grand event in style. Grandeur and pomp were on full display as all participants showcased a part of the culture and heritage to the world and introduced themselves, marking their arrival on the biggest stage of them all.

Miss World 2025 kicked off with the inagural ceremony in Hyderabad | Image: X

The inaugural ceremony began with a resounding rendition of Jayajayahe Telangana. 250 artists performed the Perini dance, which captivated the hearts of the attendees. During the introductory segment, contestants at Miss World 2025 walked the ramp wearing their traditional attire. Several dignitaries attended the inaugural function, including Telangana State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police Jitender, Telangana Tourism Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi, Miss World CEO Julia Morley and and Miss World 2024 winner Kristina Piskova.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the Miss World competition amid tight police security.

Who is representing India at Miss World 2025?

Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, is all set to represent India on the international stage. The young beauty queen from Rajasthan's Kota also walked the ramp as the event kicked off. She wore a vibrant lehenga and blouse as she hoisted the tricolour with pride and honour.

India's Nandini Gupta hoisted the tricolour at the Miss World 2025 inaugural ceremony in Hyderabad | Image: X