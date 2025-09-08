MTV VMAs 2025: Full Winners List, Top Moments, Performances And More

2025 MTV VMAs brought together some of music's biggest names, each taking home the iconic Moon Person trophy. LL Cool J hosted the show on Sunday, September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York.

Lady Gaga entered the night with the highest number of nominations, leading with 12. Kendrick Lamar followed with 10, while ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter earned eight each. Ariana Grande and The Weeknd scored seven apiece, Billie Eilish received six, and Charli XCX had five.

From Gaga to Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey, Alex Warren, and many others, here is the full list of the night’s winners.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – WINNER

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – "APT."

Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist

Alex Warren – WINNER

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin – WINNER

Best Country

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?" – WINNER

Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm In Love With You"

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You"

Jelly Roll – "Liar"

Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"

Morgan Wallen – "Smile"

Song of the Year

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - "APT." - WINNER

Alex Warren - "Ordinary"

Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Doechii - "Anxiety"

Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire"

Gracie Abrams - "I Love You, I'm Sorry"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"

Lorde - "What Was That"

Tate McRae - "Sports Car"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless"

Best R&B

Mariah Carey - "Type Dangerous" - WINNER

Chris Brown - "Residuals"

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs - "MUTT (REMIX)"

PARTYNEXTDOOR - "N o C h i l l"

Summer Walker - "Heart Of A Woman"

SZA - "Drive"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”

Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey - WINNER

Best Alternative

Sombr - "Back to Friends" - WINNER

Gigi Perez - "Sailor Song"

Imagine Dragons - "Wake Up"

Lola Young - "Messy"

MGK and Jelly Roll - "Lonely Road"

The Marías - “Back to Me"

Song of Summer

Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching" - WINNER

Addison Rae - "Headphones On"

Alex Warren - "Ordinary"

Benson Boone - "Mystical Magical"

Chappell Roan - "The Subway"

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman - "All the Way"

Sombr - "12 to 12"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild"

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County - "Love Me Not"

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae - "What I Want"

Demi Lovato - "Fast"

Doja Cat - "Jealous Type"

Jessie Murph - "Blue Strips"

Justin Bieber - "Daisies"

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea - "Shake It to the Max (FLY)" (Remix)

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI - "Golden"

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

Busta Rhymes

PUSH Performance of the Year

Katseye - "Touch" - WINNER

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Ayra Starr - "Last Heartbreak Song"

Mark Ambor - "Belong Together"

Lay Bankz - "Graveyard"

Dasha - "Bye Bye Bye"

Jordan Adetunji - "KEHLANI"

Leon Thomas - "YES IT IS"

Livingston - "Shadow"

Role Model - "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"

Damiano David - "Next Summer"

Gigi Perez - "Sailor Song"

Best K-pop

LISA ft. Doja Cat and RAYE - "Born Again" - WINNER

aespa - "Whiplash"

JENNIE - "like JENNIE"

Jimin - "Who"

JISOO - "earthquake"

ROSÉ - "toxic till the end"

Stray Kids - "Chk Chk Boom"

Best Afrobeats

Tyla - "PUSH 2 START" - WINNER

Asake and Travis Scott - "Active"

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - "TaTaTa"

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea - "Shake It To The Max (FLY)" (Remix)

Rema - "Baby (Is It A Crime)"

Tems ft. Asake - "Get It Right"

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - "Piece Of My Heart"

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet" - WINNER

Bad Bunny - "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Kendrick Lamar - "GNX"

Lady Gaga - "Mayhem"

Morgan Wallen - "I'm The Problem"

The Weeknd - "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile" - WINNER

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA - "luther"

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - "Pour Me A Drink"

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - "APT."

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - "Sunset Blvd"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - WINNER

Alex Warren - "Ordinary"

Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - "APT."

Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild"

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii - "Anxiety" - WINNER

Drake - "NOKIA"

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - "Somebody Save Me"

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

LL COOL J ft. Eminem - "Murdergram Deux"

Travis Scott - "4X4"

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER

Ariana Grande

Tate McRae

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Best Latin

Shakira - "Soltera" - WINNER

Bad Bunny - "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"

J Balvin - "Rio"

KAROL G - "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Peso Pluma and Netón Vega - "LA PATRULLA"

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos - "Khé?"

Best Group

Blackpink - WINNER

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Imagine Dragons

Katseye

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

The Marías

Twenty One Pilots