Updated 8 September 2025 at 14:50 IST
Viral Video Alleges Woman Fainted At Kareena Kapoor's Birmingham Event, Netizens Flag Overcrowding Concerns
Kareena Kapoor recently attended a jewellery store opening event in Birmingham, London, where a sea of fans had gathered to witness the actress live.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor pulled a massive crowd at her recent appearance in London for the store opening of a jewellery brand. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress, who made heads turn in a shimmery, silver saree with a halter neck blouse. Videos and photos of Kareena Kapoor from the stage, as well as the massive crowd waiting for her, are doing the rounds on social media. One particular clip shows a young woman fainting among the crowd.
With Kareena Kapoor as the guest of honour, several Londoners gathered at the store for the actress. Among them was a young woman who was waiting in the alley to meet the Ra One star. However, in a now viral video, the female fan could be seen fainting, most likely due to overcrowding. She was escorted by the security personnel who carried her away from the packed venue. The video, which could be authenticated, also shows the onlookers shocked by the event.
Social media users have been resharing the video and flagging safety concerns at such events. In the recent past, several celebrity-driven events (for example, the Stampede in Bengaluru after the RCB win and the Pushpa 2 screening stampede) turned tragic due to a lack of security and proper crowd management. Netizens have alleged that before organising events that draw heavy crowds because of celebrities security and immediate medical provisions should be put in place.
Other videos of Kareena Kapoor from the event also go viral
Not just among attendees, Kareena Kapoor's latest event sent fans on social media into a frenzy, too. Videos of the actress greeting her fans, posing for selfies and obliging for autographs have gone viral online. In other viral clips, she could be seen performing on stage on her popular track Fevicol Se, while fans clap and cheer for her.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 14:35 IST