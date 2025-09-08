Viral Video Alleges Woman Fainted At Kareena Kapoor's Birmingham Event, Netizens Flag Overcrowding Concerns

Kareena Kapoor pulled a massive crowd at her recent appearance in London for the store opening of a jewellery brand. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress, who made heads turn in a shimmery, silver saree with a halter neck blouse. Videos and photos of Kareena Kapoor from the stage, as well as the massive crowd waiting for her, are doing the rounds on social media. One particular clip shows a young woman fainting among the crowd.

With Kareena Kapoor as the guest of honour, several Londoners gathered at the store for the actress. Among them was a young woman who was waiting in the alley to meet the Ra One star. However, in a now viral video, the female fan could be seen fainting, most likely due to overcrowding. She was escorted by the security personnel who carried her away from the packed venue. The video, which could be authenticated, also shows the onlookers shocked by the event.



Social media users have been resharing the video and flagging safety concerns at such events. In the recent past, several celebrity-driven events (for example, the Stampede in Bengaluru after the RCB win and the Pushpa 2 screening stampede) turned tragic due to a lack of security and proper crowd management. Netizens have alleged that before organising events that draw heavy crowds because of celebrities security and immediate medical provisions should be put in place.

Other videos of Kareena Kapoor from the event also go viral