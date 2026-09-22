National Film Awards 2026: Randeep Hooda Arrives In Gujarat Ahead of Ceremony

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrived at the Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd edition of the National Film Awards, which will take place at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday for the first time.

Randeep Hooda will receive the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his biographical drama film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.'

Talking to the media at the airport, Randeep Hooda said, "This is my first National Award. I am very grateful to be a part of these awards."

After the National Film Award's announcement in July, Randeep Hooda expressed his gratitude for the win.

"Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty," Hooda said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for one of the notable evenings of Indian cinema with the 72nd edition of the National Awards set to take place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024.

Kevadia, also known as Ekta Nagar, is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018. (ANI)

