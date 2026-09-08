Not Delhi, 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony To Take Place In Gujarat On September 22

The 72nd edition of the National Film Awards will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, instead of the national capital, where the prestigious ceremony has traditionally taken place for several years.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 22. Further details regarding the event are awaited.

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty were jointly honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively.'

On receiving the prestigious honour, Kartik in an Instagram post said, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful..Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion."

Article 370' won the Best Feature Film award, while Bhangaar was named Best Non-Feature Film and Ram-Nami received the Best Documentary award.

In July, the awards were announced by Jayaraj, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, A Chandrasekhar, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N., Joint Secretary (Films) and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The National Film Awards are among India's most prestigious honours in cinema, recognising excellence in feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. (ANI)