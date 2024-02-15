Advertisement

Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan was awarded the prestigious BFI Fellowship by actor Cillian Murphy at a gala event hosted by BFI chair Tim Richards in London. The accolade, which is known as British Film Institute’s highest honour, recognises Nolan’s remarkable contributions to cinema as one of the most innovative and influential directors globally.

What more do we know about Nolan’s BFI honour?

Nolan who is known for his groundbreaking work in movies like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer was lauded for his unparalleled vision and impact on the film industry. The award ceremony took place at the annual BFI Chair’s Dinner at the Rosewood Hotel, attended by several veterans from the film world, including Donna Langley, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thomas, Michael Caine, and Hans Zimmer, among others.

Even notable political figures like the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer graced the occasion.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Nolan acknowledged the collaborative spirit that weaved his cinematic journey and praised his long-time producer Emma Thomas for their shared commitment to the medium of film. He added, “So many people have helped me, so many people have been there for me, in so many different ways. I’m very moved to receive this, very moved by the presentation. This means the world to me.”

What did Cillian say about Nolan getting honoured with BFI?

Murphy hailed Nolan as a visionary and a legend and acknowledged the privilege of collaborating closely with him over the years. He said, “For the last 25 years Christopher Nolan has been making films that are unique, boundary-pushing, singular, provocative, ambitious and unforgettable. He is a one-in-a-million, a true legend, one of the greatest directors in the world. I have the utmost respect for him as an artist and a human being.”

Nolan’s dedication to the craft extends beyond his filmmaking as he is actively involved in initiatives like The Film Foundation and the Morf Foundation.