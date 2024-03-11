Advertisement

American Fiction director Cord Jefferson received the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, beating the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie. It is based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett. Jefferson appeared grateful upon receiving the honour as he asked filmmakers to make and support ten $20 million movies instead of one $200 million dollar film, stressing upon keeping alive the spirit on indie movies. American Fiction beat the likes of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, who were the top contenders in the category.

'American Fiction' secures the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay! Congratulations, Cord Jefferson! pic.twitter.com/OG1mEubS7I — The Academy (@TheAcademy)

The film is about a novelist who adopts a pen name because he's frustrated with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment and sets out to write satire but finds his work is received with high sales and acclaim. Jeffrey Wright stars as the author alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz and others.

American Fiction loses in other 4 categories

American Fiction was nominated in four other categories - Best Picture, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Jeffrey Wright), Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Sterling K Brown) and Best Original Score. However, it did not win in any other categories. In the Adapted Screenplay category, American Fiction was competing alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie, Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer, Poor Things featuring Emma Stone and The Zone of Interest.

A still from American Fiction | Image: IMDb

Where to watch American Fiction in India?

American Fiction is available for streaming on Prime Video in India. It premiered on the digital platform in the lead up to the Oscars. Meanwhile, at the Oscars, R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of Best Picture and Director for Christopher Nolan, his first.