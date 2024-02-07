English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 02:05 IST

Oscars 2024: India-set To Kill A Tiger Bags A Nomination in Documentary Feature Film Category

Other 4 nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters & 20 Days in Mariupol.

Republic Entertainment Desk
To Kill A Tiger
To Kill A Tiger poster | Image:To Kill A Tiger/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars across various categories on Tuesday. The names of the frontrunners for the golden statuette were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees in the Documentary Feature Film category are as follows.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Advertisement

Set in India, documentary film enters Oscars race

To Kill a Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. 

Advertisement
To Kill A Tiger poster | Image: IMDb 

The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

“Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child,” according to the official website of To Kill a Tiger.

Advertisement

Oscars set for March premiere

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement