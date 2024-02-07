Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars across various categories on Tuesday. The names of the frontrunners for the golden statuette were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees in the Documentary Feature Film category are as follows.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Set in India, documentary film enters Oscars race

To Kill a Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

To Kill A Tiger poster | Image: IMDb

The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

“Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child,” according to the official website of To Kill a Tiger.

Oscars set for March premiere

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

(With PTI inputs)



