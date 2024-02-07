Updated January 24th, 2024 at 00:31 IST
Oscars 2024 Nominations Highlights: Oppenheimer Leads With 13 Nods, Poor Things Follows With 11
Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards with Oppenheimer leading the pack.
9: 03 IST, January 23rd 2024
Jonathan Glazer has been nominated in the Best Director category for The Zone of Interest alongside Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon and Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. Read the full story here.
9: 12 IST, January 23rd 2024
For the first time in his 70-year history, Godzilla might claim to be an Academy Award nominee. In the Oscars 2024 nominations announced recently, the critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One has been given a nod that no other Godzilla film has ever received. It has earned a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. The listed nominees for the film are Takashi Yamakazi, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima. It will be up against some difficult competition in the category including The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Napoleon and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
9: 09 IST, January 23rd 2024
Nominated under this popular category are movies like The Creator, Maestro, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer and The Zone of Interest. It would be interesting to see who will bag the Academy this year.
9: 11 IST, January 23rd 2024
Movies that earned a nomination under the Film editing category of the Oscars 2024 this year are Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer and Poor Things.
9: 16 IST, January 23rd 2024
Under the Production Design category - Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer and Poor Things have been nominated.
9: 18 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees in the Documentary Feature Film category are Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To Kill a Tiger and 20 Days in Mariupol. Read the full story here.
9: 21 IST, January 23rd 2024
This year, 15 tracks made the shortlist for the honour but only five made the cut including The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, I’m Just Ken from Barbie, It Never Went Away from American Symphony, Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon and What Was I Made For? from Barbie. Read the full story here.
9: 23 IST, January 23rd 2024
The nominees in the Best Actress In a Supporting Role for this year's Oscars are Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Colour Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie, Jodie Foster for Nyad and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdover. Read the full story here.
9: 26 IST, January 23rd 2024
Nominated in the Writing (Original Screenplay) category includes Anatomy of a Fall by Justin Triet, Arthur Harari, The Holdovers by David Hemingson, Maestro by Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, May December by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik and Past Lives by Celine Song.
9: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024
American Fiction by Cord Jefferson has been nominated in the Writing (Adapted screenplay) category followed by Barbie by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, Poor Things by Tony McNamara and The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer.
9: 29 IST, January 23rd 2024
Oscars 2024: Nominated in the Animated short film category are films like Letter to a Pig, Ninety-Five Senses, Our Uniform, Pachyderme and War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.
9: 31 IST, January 23rd 2024
The After leads the nomination of the Live-action Short Film category followed by Invincible, Knight of Fortune, Red, White and Blue and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
9: 31 IST, January 23rd 2024
The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber Of Little Rock, Island In Between, The Last Repair Shop and Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó have been nominated in this category at the Oscars 2024. Read the full story.
9: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024
Nominated under this category are American Fiction (Laura Karpman), Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (John Williams), Oppenheimer (Ludwig Gorasson), Killers Of The Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson) and Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix).
9: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars
The nominations of the Oscars 2024 were announced today.
7: 30 IST, January 23rd 2024
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars
Watch Oscars unfold on March 10 this year.
7: 36 IST, January 23rd 2024
International films that would be fighting for the golden trophy are The Teachers' Lounge (Germany) — directed by İlker Çatak, The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) - directed by Jonathan Glazer, Perfect Days (Japan), Society of the Snow (Spain) — directed by. J.A. Bayona. Read the full story here!
7: 23 IST, January 23rd 2024
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars
The main event will be held on March 10th.
7: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars
Oscars 2024 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
7: 26 IST, January 23rd 2024
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars
Oscars 2024 will be held in March 2024.
7: 19 IST, January 23rd 2024
Maestro (Netflix) — Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) — Nadia Stacey, Mark Couler, Josh Weston, Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) — Luisa Abel (head of makeup and prosthetic department), Jason Hamer (prosthetics), Jaime Leigh McIntosh (head of hair department), Ahou Mofid (key hair stylist), Golda (Bleecker Street) — Karen Hartley Thomas, Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé have been nominated in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.
7: 13 IST, January 23rd 2024
Barbie's Jacqueline Durran, Killers of the Flower Moon's Jacqueline West, Napoleon's David Crossman, Janty Yates, Oppenheimer's Ellen Mirojnick and Poor Things's Holly Waddington have been nominated in the Best Costume Design category.
7: 09 IST, January 23rd 2024
American Fiction's Sterling K Brown, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr., Barbie's Ryan Gosling and May December's Charles Melton have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.
6: 56 IST, January 23rd 2024
As the nominations of the 96th Academy Awards are going live, here's where you can watch it live:-
The main event will be held on March 10th.
6: 35 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time in total. The internet is filled with excitement to see what unfolds on March 10, 2024.
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are less than 30 minutes away.
6: 46 IST, January 23rd 2024
Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won for Best Documentary Short last year.
Will India's To Kill A Tiger, 2018 and 12th Fail earn a spot at the coveted award show this year?
6: 26 IST, January 23rd 2024
Many deserving films will be dealt a poor hand when the Oscar nominations are revealed on January 23. Before nominations for Hollywood's biggest awards night are out, here are the current contenders with the strongest chance of winning a Best Picture nod. From Oppenheimer to Killers of the Flower Moon, several popular titles are the frontrunners in the Best Picture category. Read the full story.
6: 19 IST, January 23rd 2024
All eyes are on the Oscars 2024 and it's just an hour left for the announcement of the 96th Academy Awards' nominations.
The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, at 7 pm in the US.
6: 12 IST, January 23rd 2024
Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn or Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, who will earn a nomination in the Best Actor category at the 96th Academy Awards? Read the full story here.
6: 05 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be rolling out the red carpet on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles but before that, nominees will be announced across various categories today. From Ryan Gosling for Barbie to Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, who will earn a nomination spot in this category? Read the full story here!
6: 00 IST, January 23rd 2024
All eyes will be on the one of the major categories - Best Director- with many prominent names in the running with their critically and commercially acclaimed films. Before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announces the names of those in the running, here's a looking at the frontrunners who are up for a nod for Best Director. It might be Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer or Greta Gerwig for Barbie. Read the full story here!
5: 56 IST, January 23rd 2024
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10. It will be hosted by US television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The awards will take place at 7 pm in the US, which means it will be aired at around 5.30 am in India on Monday, March 11.
5: 53 IST, January 23rd 2024
Oscars 2024 nominations will be announced on January 23 at 7pm IST. The official YouTube handle of The Academy will be streaming the nominations announcement come Tuesday. In the Documentary Feature Film category, Nisha Pahuja’s film To Kill A Tiger can make the cut among 14 titles that are in shortlist. Let's see what other titles are in the running to bag a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards. Read the full story here!
5: 51 IST, January 23rd 2024
The 96th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. It will take place at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. Hosts Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will unveil the nominees for each of the 23 categories. Read the full story here!
5: 45 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Academy will be coming out with its final list of Oscars nominations for the 96th Academy Awards on January 23. While there have been obvious frontrunners when it comes to the major categories, all hope is not lost for the titles that have flown slightly under the radar. Prior to the announcement of the final list of nominations, there are two Indian titles that might still make the cut. Read the full story here!
5: 41 IST, January 23rd 2024
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Natalie Portman (May December) are the frontrunners For Best Actress in the 96th Academy Awards. Read full story here!
5: 37 IST, January 23rd 2024
Oscars 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon are frontrunners for Best Picture category. Meanwhile, actors Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti and actresses Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone will look to clinch nominations under the Best Actor and Best Actress categories respectively.
5: 16 IST, January 23rd 2024
The 96th Academy Awards will commence on Tuesday (IST) with the official announcement of nominations in 23 categories. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will reveal the nominations from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. In India, the announcement will be streamed at 7 pm (IST) on Tuesday, January 23.
