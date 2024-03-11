Advertisement

The Oscar Awards celebrate some of the finest performances of the year. Apart from that, it is also a homage to fashion trends as celebrities dress their best. Like every year, this year’s celebration was also full of glitz and glam. However, some small yet prominent things got missed at the red carpet.

Let’s delve into some red carpet details that you might have missed.

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet moments you might have missed

Rita Moreno wore a short black wig to pay tribute to the late Broadway star Chita Rivera, the original Anita in West Side Story. She died in January.

File photo of Rita Moreno at Oscars

The Godzilla Minus One team wore Godzilla-themed shoes. They also carried tiny Godzillas with small bow ties. The film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at Oscars 2024, recognising the work of Takashi Yamazaki along with Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima. "Standing on the Oscars stage seemed out of reach. Winning this proves everyone has their chance," an exhilarated Yamazaki said from the stage with Godzilla figurine in his hand.

File photo of Godzilla Minus One team at Oscars

Anya Taylor-Joy's look is a nod to the iconic Junon dress. It is inspired by the Botticelli "Birth of Venus" painting and took 6,000 hours to make.

Anya Taylor-Joy's look from Oscars 2024

According to E Online, Lupita Nyong'o's dress was originally made in 2020. It acts as a reference to the iconic dress that she wore for her 2014 Oscars win.

Lupita Nyong'o's dress fro Oscars

America Ferrera’s Versace look is made out of chain mail dress that took 400 hours to make.

America Ferrera at Oscars 2024

Cynthia Erivo while speaking to E Online said that her Louis Vuitton green leather outfit is a nod to her upcoming role in Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo at Oscars 2024

Celebrities ace their fashion game at Oscars 2024

From presenters to awardees, everyone was dressed to impress. Whether it was Emma Stone’s powder blue Louis Vuitton gown or Lily Gladstone’s velvet attire, everyone was at the top of their fashion game.